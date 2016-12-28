× Elton Jim Turano (12/28/16): The sun goes down on 2016, the scent of ‘Cashmere Woods’ and more

“Elton” Jim Turano (in for Nick Digilio) can’t stop talking about his new favorite scent, Glade’s “Cashmere Woods” spray; instead of looking at 2016 in review through the wide lens of the world, we view it through Jim’s month-by-month day planner; we look back at George Michael’s video for his cover of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”, filmed at Allstate Arena back in ’91; the Turanos are changing up their approach to Christmas cards for next year, and more.