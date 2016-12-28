× Cut the C.R.A.P: Cubs’ Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner on how to eat right

The Cubs’ Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner joined Pete McMurray, Andrea Darlas and Mark Carman in the Allstate Showcase Studio. First, she told the gang about her new book, The Superfood Swap, and its C.R.A.P. platform: cutting out Chemicals; Refined sugar and flour; Artificial sweeteners and colors; and Preservatives. She talked about how her life changed after giving up coffee using her 7- day challenge method and what caffeine sources she’s turned to since. Then Pete asked her for some tips on eating better in the new year, to which she responded: simplify and focus on what you’re adding, not what you’re taking away. Finally, she emphasized it’s not what you eat, but how much.