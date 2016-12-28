× Carrie Fisher Remembered

Our hearts are broken at RFR. We lost our Princess. We dedicate this episode to the memories, love, laughs, and personality of Carrie Fisher. This episode, recorded on the evening of December 27, 2016. is our tribute to Carrie. We discuss the importance she had on us as fans, and as Star Wars family. Star Wars convention insider Mark Barbian (Official Pix) joins us to talk about his experience working with Carrie over the years at the biggest fan conventions in the world. Plus, we are proud to feature our one-and-only conversation with Carrie, recorded in Chicago at the first-ever C2E2 in 2010. And, we celebrate Carrie’s entertainment and art with a highlight montage of some of her great moments in the public eye.