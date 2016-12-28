NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 28: Justin Jackson #21 of the Northwestern Wildcats dives for a touchdown in front of the Pittsburgh Panthers defense during the first half of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
Adam Hoge details Northwestern’s huge bowl victory
The Northwestern Wildcats defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 31-24 in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl and WGN’s Adam Hoge joined the show to talk about the victory with Matt Bubala.