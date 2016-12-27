× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/27/16 | Jon Najarian (Najarian Family Offices), Andrew Herrmann (DNAinfo), Laurie Barry (The Barry Wealth Consulting Group) and Alissa Constable (Founder of emerge/NEXT)

It’s time for the Wintrust Business Lunch with Jon Hansen! On today’s show Jon welcomes: Jon Najarian (Najarian Family Offices), Andrew Herrmann (DNAinfo), Laurie Barry (The Barry Wealth Consulting Group) and Alissa Constable (Founder of emerge/NEXT).

Jon begins the show talking with Jon Najarian. They talk about the Dow’s struggle to gain momentum this week and if the “Trump Bump” trend will continue into 2017.

Then, Andrew Herrmann from DNAinfo stops by to discuss the closing of the David Barton Gym in River North. They also talk about how Jewel-Osco and XSport Fitness are set to open in the former Megamall in Logan Square.

After that, Laurie Barry from The Barry Wealth Consulting Group joins the show to talking about things you can do at the end of the year to save a little bit of money come tax time.

Jon closes the show talking with Alissa Constable, founder of emerge/NEXT. They discuss how she got her start in the marketing field and why she started her educational program for next generation professionals.