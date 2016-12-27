× The Opening Bell 12-27-2016: Home buying during the holiday season and 17 Chicago start-ups to watch in 2017

This morning on The Opening Bell Broker JP Picinnini from JP and Associates REALTORS joined Dave Plier on air to talk about buying a home during the holiday season. JP explains why now is a good time to buy. They also talk about how Illinois is ahead of the curve as far as home prices go and why the luxury home market is softening up.JP said the trend is to downsize, and he revealed which room gets sacrificed in doing so. Then, Jim Dallke joined Dave on the air to preview the 17 Chicago startups to watch in 2017, including Groupon founder Eric Lefkofsky’s new operating system for cancer called Tempus, PartySlate, a photo-driven website that aims to connect event planners with caterers and venues and EatPakd, a healthy school lunch delivery program.