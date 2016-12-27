× The Download 12/26/16 Full Show

On this episdoe of The Download, Amy Guth fills in with a group of great guests to give you food for thought in the new year.

Chandra Bozelko, author of the award-winning blog “The Prison Diaries”, calls in to discuss her the future of incarceration under the Trump administration and why the next president may need to follow in his predecessor’s footsteps for prison reform.

Clinical psychotherapist Nicole Knepper explains why so many of out New Year’s resolutions go bust and how we can make real change for ourselves in 2017.

Pat McDonald, film critic at HollywoodChicago.com and Chief Tour Guide at Chicago Film Tour gives the lowdown on the movies to watch before Oscar season and his thoughts on the biggest contenders like “La La Land”, “Moonlight” and “Manchester By the Sea”.

Finally, Tribune columnist Rex Huppke stops by to talk about the startling number of big names we lost in 2016.