Steve Dale’s Furry Friend

Today on the Morning Show, everyone’s favorite pet expert, Steve Dale, dropped by the studio to show off his latest furry friend, black lab mix Wild Turkey from the South Suburban Humane Society, along with the shelter’s Executive Director Emily Klehm. They talk about keeping your dog and his paws warm and comfy in the winter. We learned that, if Mark Carman had a dog he would definitely not let it wear a sweater. Then, they met Wild Turkey the dog and talked about how important animal adoption is. To find out more about the South Suburban Humane Society, visit their website.