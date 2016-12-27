Mike Stephen: Full show f/ annoying telemarketers, plastic pollution in Lake Michigan, holiday shipping problems, Gov. Blagojevich wants his sentence commuted (12-27-16)
Mike Stephen, in for Bill Leff & Wendy Snyder, asks how to deal with telemarketers, talks with Matthew J. Hoffman, Ph.D. from the Rochester Institute of Technology about the massive amounts of plastic pollution in the Great Lakes, wonders what is up with all the gift shipping issues around the holidays, and wonders if now is the right time for President Obama to commute Governor Blagojevich’s prison sentence. We also celebrate the work of some of the musicians we lost in 2016. RIP Glenn Frey, George Michael, Prince, David Bowie, Alan Thicke, Phife Dawg, and Prince Be.