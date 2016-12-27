Josh Hill: Top Movies and Entertainment Of 2016

Brad Pitt poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Allied' in London, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Brad Pitt poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Allied' in London, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Fansided’s Entertainment Reporter Josh Hill joins Pete McMurray to discuss this year in movies and entertainment. They break down the top stories of the year and talk about Brad Pitt’s career.