Doc Emrick previews the Winter Classic

Doc Emrick joined Pete McMurray, Mark Carman and Andrea Darlas on the show. He told the crew talk about his pregame preparation ritual. He also told a couple stories about past NHL alumni gamed and he sized up the Blackhawks’ odds on winning the game in St. Louis on Monday. Tune into WGN Radio 720 on Monday January 2nd to hear our coverage of this year’s Winter Classic.