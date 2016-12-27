× Craft beers and beer serving tips from The Beer Temple

Chris Quinn, owner of The Beer Temple (3185 N. Elston Ave, Chicago), stops by the studio to discuss the intricacies of serving, storing, and pouring beer, plus more great tips for beer drinkers. Chris discusses why different beers are served in different types of glasses and how temperature and lighting affect different beers; plus, some recommendations for beer for the New Year and the best beers to enjoy during the winter season. He also gets into why beer is served at a cold temperature in America when it’s served at a warmer temperature in certain other countries (hint: it has something to do with your taste buds)!