Ask the city for a break on your property taxes by Friday or miss out

CITY HALL — Chicagoans eligible for a property tax rebate designed to ease the burden of last year’s massive tax hike have until Friday to apply in person to get money back.

The deadline to apply for the program was extended for a month to ensure “that even more eligible working- and middle-class families are able to apply for a rebate in time for the holiday season,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement.

The program offers rebates of $25-$200 to homeowners based on the increase in the city’s portion of their most recent property tax bill and their household income. Senior citizens who are longtime homeowners could qualify for an additional rebate.