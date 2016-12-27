× Albert Martin: Building Soccer In Lookout Jamiaca One Field At A Time

Palatine Firefighter and Paramedic Albert Martin joins Pete McMurray to talk about his initiative to help impoverished children through the sport of soccer.

Martin always wanted to help kids from all different backgrounds to learn the game of soccer but on a mission trip to Jamaica, he was introduced to a community in Lookout that was in love with the sport. Martin is now helping the community build soccer fields and soccer leagues to organize the love of soccer in the area.

For more information and to donate, visit gofundme.com/alberts-jamaican-soccer-field-fund.