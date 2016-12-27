Albert Martin: Building Soccer In Lookout Jamiaca One Field At A Time

Posted 11:35 AM, December 27, 2016, by , Updated at 11:31AM, December 27, 2016
Albert Martin w/ Pete McMurray Andrea Darlas and Mark Carman

Palatine Firefighter and Paramedic Albert Martin joins Pete McMurray to talk about his  initiative to help impoverished children through the sport of soccer.

Martin always wanted to help kids from all different backgrounds to learn the game of soccer but on a mission trip to Jamaica,  he was introduced to a community in Lookout that was in love with the sport.  Martin is now helping the community  build soccer fields and soccer leagues to organize the love of soccer  in the area.

For more information and to donate, visit gofundme.com/alberts-jamaican-soccer-field-fund.