CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 24: Cameron Meredith #81 of the Chicago Bears makes the catch against Will Blackmon #41 of the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Washington Redskins defeated the Chicago Bears 41-21. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
Adam Hoge: Bears End Of Season Awards
WGN Radio’s Bears Insider Adam Hoge joins Pete McMurray to recap the Bears forgettable season, and they break down the biggest surprises, busts, best players and more from 2016.