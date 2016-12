× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/26/16 | Entrepreneurship & Career Advice For The New Year

Duggon sisters: Claire, Mary and Annie explain how they turned their passion into a successful business and how they maintain their success. Dahlia Fritz founder of My small business pro give tips on getting your business financial house in order. Psychologist and Life Coach Lisa Kaplin explains what you should do when if you feel undermined at work?