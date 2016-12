× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/25/16 | A Very Chicago Inno Christmas

On this special Christmas Edition of The Wintrust Business Lunch, Steve Bertrand welcomes Chicago Inno (Jim Dalke and Will Flanagan) to take a look back at the year and play “Is it a startup or not”?

Enjoy in on this special Wintrust Business Lunch and a Merry Christmas from Steve Bertrand and producer, Michael Heidemann.

