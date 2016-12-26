× The Opening Bell 12-26-2016: National Retail Federation on Holiday Sales and Projections

On this morning’s post-Christmas edition of The Opening Bell, David Plier filled in for Steve Grzanich. For starters, he shared some headlines in the news. Then he spoke with Bill Thorne, the senior vice president for communications and public affairs for the National Retail Federation on holiday sales and projections. Bill gave tips on returning presents and items, including keeping your receipts and understanding what the return policies are. They also talked about trends to look for in retail in 2017, including the opening of brick and mortar stores by major internet names like Amazon and Warby Parker, and how indicative this trend is that both online and in-store presences remain important for drawing in consumers. Then, for this morning’s CEO Spotlight, Cardinal Blase Cupich joined Dave to talk about the business side of the Church in Chicago.