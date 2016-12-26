× Pizza Wars 7: The most delicious way to fundraise

Alyse Burman, board member of The Niles Township High School District 219 Education Foundation joined Mark Carman and Pete McMurray in-studio to talk about Pizza Wars 7, an upcoming family friendly event that aims to raise funds and awareness for students in need. Alyse told Pete and Mark about how she’s used the event to involve the community in supporting these kids and their futures. This year’s line-up includes Jet’s Pizza, Village Inn Pizzeria and Lou Malnati’s. To attend Pizza Wars, tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door–once you’re in you get to taste a ton of different types of pizza and vote for the best. Find out more at their website.