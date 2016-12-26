Photos: A touch of spring in December

Posted 6:20 PM, December 26, 2016, by , Updated at 06:18PM, December 26, 2016

With an official high temperature at O’Hare of 54, Chicago enjoyed a brief break today from what is already shaping up as a classic “character-builder” winter. WGN Radio’s Andrea Darlas took some time to capture some of the mild weather scenes around town, images we might not see again for a while.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline