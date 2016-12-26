With an official high temperature at O’Hare of 54, Chicago enjoyed a brief break today from what is already shaping up as a classic “character-builder” winter. WGN Radio’s Andrea Darlas took some time to capture some of the mild weather scenes around town, images we might not see again for a while.
Photos: A touch of spring in December
-
Photos: Andrea Darlas in Greece – Day 2
-
Photos: Andrea Darlas in Greece – Day 1
-
Photos: Andrea Darlas in Greece – Days 3 & 4
-
Photos: Andrea Darlas in Greece – Day 7
-
Photos: Andrea Darlas in Greece – Day 5
-
-
Photos: Andrea Darlas in Greece – Day 6
-
Photos: Andrea Darlas in Greece – Day 9
-
Video: Darlas at Wrigley
-
Photos: Andrea Darlas in Greece – Day 8
-
The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 12-16-16
-
-
Video: Andrea and Violeta check out PAWS Chicago
-
Video: Andrea Darlas at Clinton election night headquarters in New York
-
Video: ‘A Christmas Carol’ Auditions – Day 2 : The worst rendition of Carol of the Bells you’ve ever heard