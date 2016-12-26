× Pete McMurray Full Show 12.26.2016

Pete McMurray was joined by Mark Carman in the Allstate Showcase Studio to fill in for Steve Cochran and the gang on this unseasonably warm day-after-Christmas. Kris Schoenberger from BBQ’d Productions stopped by with some of his special Q for the gang, and he talked about his inspiring journey. Then, Gloria Feldt from Take The Lead Women talked to the guys about how her organization aims to help women even up the wage gap by 2025. Next, Hamp came on to gripe about the Bears and then Coach Fitz previewed the up coming Wildcats game at Yankee Stadium. Then, Alyse Burman from The Niles Township High School District 219 Education Foundation dropped by the Allstate Showcase Studio to tell Pete and Mark about her upcoming event Pizza Wars, which aims to raise money for students in need. Finally, for Breakfast with a Blackhawk Mark and Pete talked to Brent Sopel about his upcoming NHL alumni game and how stoked he is to play against Wayne Gretzky.