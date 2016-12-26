× Millennium Park ice rink offers more free skate lessons for the holidays

DOWNTOWN — Millennium Park’s ice rink is offering additional free classes for the holidays.

The ice rink at 201 E. Randolph St., which normally hosts free skating lessons on Friday and Sunday, will offer free lessons at 9 a.m. daily through Jan. 8, the city announced Friday.

The boost in free lessons coincides with CPS’ winter break starting Saturday. Special events such as professional ice dancing demonstrations, noodle hockey and other ice games will also be offered.

