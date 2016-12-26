× Kris Schoenberger: He Grills it All!

BBQ Connoisseur Kris Schoenberger joined Pete McMurray and Mark Carman in the Allstate Showcase Studio to talk about his inspiring journey toward making his dreams come true. After Kris got laid off from a local police department in 2009, he started BBQ’d Productions after cooking up a storm for a family party at his house. From then on, Kris set down a road of delicious, saucy success. He told the guys about his unique mobile catering kitchen, his restaurant in Third Lake and how he always aims to give back to his community. Find out more about BBQ’d Productions on their website.