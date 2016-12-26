× Gloria Feldt on Women Taking the Lead

Gloria Feldt is co-founder and president of Take The Lead, the new women’s leadership movement to prepare, develop, inspire and propel women to take their fair and equal share of leadership positions across all sectors by 2025. This morning, Gloria joined Pete and Mark on-air to talk about her organization. She talked about the difference between past and present in the business world, and how companies should be creating a culture where women feel both comfortable and valued. “Women are really good at collaborating and…just flat out getting things done. They’re not in it for the power trip.” Gloria emphasized the importance of women knowing their own value. “She who asks, gets.”