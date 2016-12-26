× Full Show-Mark Caro and Chris Jones: December 26, 2016

Mark Caro and Chris Jones are in for Bill and Wendy. Today on the show Mark and Chris talk about the sudden death of George Michael. The guys list the celebrities that have passed during 2016. Mark compares 2016 to previous years and suggest that this maybe the worse year to date. Trump Inauguration performers: why is he having such a tough time lining up A-listers? Is performing at the inauguration akin to endorsing his politics?

Hamilton is discussed. Was this the year of Hamilton? Callers weigh in. Mark and Chris run through the top movies of 2016. Listeners list their favorite movies.