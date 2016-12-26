“Elton Jim” Turano re-creates classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” scenes, tallies his Christmas cards, and reviews Golden Globe hopefuls

In this 32nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano brings to life some classic scenes between George Bailey and Mr. Potter, with the help of actor David Vogel. With Vogel as George and Jim as Mr. Potter, they re-create vintage movie moments. He also explains how many Christmas cards he’s received this year — which determines if he will send cards out next year — and in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti discuss the Golden Globe nominees and the relevance of the event.