In this 32nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano brings to life some classic scenes between George Bailey and Mr. Potter, with the help of actor David Vogel. With Vogel as George and Jim as Mr. Potter, they re-create vintage movie moments. He also explains how many Christmas cards he’s received this year — which determines if he will send cards out next year — and in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti discuss the Golden Globe nominees and the relevance of the event.
“Elton Jim” Turano re-creates classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” scenes, tallies his Christmas cards, and reviews Golden Globe hopefuls
“Elton Jim” Turano satisfies his Santa obsession and rants about Christmas card photos and who isn’t in them!
“Elton Jim” Turano lights up about his early holiday decorating, explains how to “correctly” display a nativity scene, and reviews some of the best and worst national anthem performances
“Elton Jim” Turano turns “right” into a red light ticket, sacks Colin Kaepernick for a loss, and pays tribute to Gene Wilder
“Elton Jim” Turano resurrects “Ronnie” to celebrate the Cubs’ clinching, calls for a Bears boycott, and gets “inside” Amy Schumer’s career
“Elton Jim” Turano scares up some hilarious Halloween happenings and memories, and mourns the demise of “Brangelina”
“Elton Jim” Turano chronicles his frantic frenzy to find his favorite “lost” eyeglasses, bashes Bruce’s book tour, and gives the new TV season a fun sneak peek
“Elton Jim” Turano reveals his Cubs World Series Game 7 prediction that eerily came true, and in the “Pop Culture Club” offers new names for “Old Cella”
“Elton Jim” Turano reviews the media’s election fumbles, honors Leonard and Leon, and wonders when certain celebrities will be moving to Canada
“Elton Jim” Turano goes to New York City to visit The Carnegie Deli one last time and offers a touching gastro-tribute
“Elton Jim” Turano recaps the angry social media reaction to his Cubs comments, Donald Trump’s victory that surprised everyone…except him, and “corrects” the Rolling Stone “Greatest TV Show” list
“Elton Jim” Turano shares his new favorite air freshener scent (Cashmere Woods), evaluates the new memorabilia that will make this year a merry “Cubs-mas,” and hilariously debates “Hamilton” vs. Pence
“Elton Jim” Turano embraces his Polish roots offering insights and fun happenings from his recent trip to Krakow and Prague — which included bringing a “memory” of his late Polish mother back to the land she loved
“Elton Jim” Turano burns hot on cremation, and gives the new movie “Sully” a test flight