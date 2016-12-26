Rev. John Cusick begins the Homily as Francis Cardinal George listens behind during a funeral Mass for Rev. Andrew Greeley at Christ The King Church Wednesday, June 5, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Christmas mysteries with Fr. John Cusick
Rev. John Cusick begins the Homily as Francis Cardinal George listens behind during a funeral Mass for Rev. Andrew Greeley at Christ The King Church Wednesday, June 5, 2013, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Retired priest Fr. John Cusick joined Rick Kogan to talk about his recent comments on Facebook and his book “Emmanuel-God With Us: Reflections on the Mystery of Christmas.”