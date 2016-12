× Mark Carman Full Show 12/25/16: Celebrating The Holidays With You And The WGN Family

Mark Carman celebrates Christmas Day with you!

He welcomes in special guests from the WGN Family to share their Christmas Day experiences, favorite traditions and their messages for the holiday season.

Mark’s guest include WGN’s Jarrett Payton, Judy Pielach, Rob Martier, Patti Vasquez, Violeta Podrumedic and Andy Masur.