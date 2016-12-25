× Full Show-Steve Dale Christmas Edition: December 25, 2016

On this special edition of the Steve Dale Show, Steve covers one of the most ubiquitous holiday traditions the airing of: It’s a Wonderful Life. Joining Steve to perform scenes from the movie are actors from the Oil Lamp Theater from Glenview.

-Steve Smith – Associate Artistic Director Oil Lamp Theater

-Blake Holen – Actor – Its a Wonderful Life

-Rachel Livingston – Actor – Its a Wonderful Life

-Joe Page – Actor – Its a Wonderful Life

Chicago Police Chaplain Robert Montelongo talks about Christmas and it’s real meaning, and also about the Chicago Police Department divisiveness going on, them vs. us attitude. With songs of the season. Emily Montelongo and the great Chicago Police Department honor guard vocalist Arturo Andonaegui will take his many TV performances to WGN Radio for the first time.