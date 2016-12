× WGN Radio Christmas plays

Along with shopping, decorations, food, and spending time with friends and family, a new holiday tradition has emerged over the past few years at WGN Radio – the annual Christmas play. We gather our on-air talent together to present our interpretation of a classic story:

2016: A Christmas Carol

2015: Miracle on Gerri Wells Street

2014: It’s a Wonderful Leff

2013: A Christmas Carol Hankner

2006: A WGN Christmas Carol