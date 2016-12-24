× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/24/16): Full Bears vs Redskins Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ uninspiring 41-21 loss to the Redskins at Soldier Field. Matt Barkley and company fall to 3-12 on the year, as they head into the season finale next Sunday against the 7-8 Vikings in Minneapolis.