CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 24: Cameron Meredith #81 of the Chicago Bears makes the catch against Will Blackmon #41 of the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Washington Redskins defeated the Chicago Bears 41-21. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/24/16): Full Bears vs Redskins Postgame Reaction
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ uninspiring 41-21 loss to the Redskins at Soldier Field. Matt Barkley and company fall to 3-12 on the year, as they head into the season finale next Sunday against the 7-8 Vikings in Minneapolis.