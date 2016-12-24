× Pretty Late Full Show (12/23/16): The pulse of Springfield with Rep. Robert Martwick

Patti Vasquez, Elliott Serrano and State Rep. Robert Martwick, spend the last show before Christmas discussing the “Happy Holidays/Merry Christmas” debate and the pulse of Springfield, including: the issue of shaping a cohesive “message” in the Democratic party, Mike Madigan’s influence and a closer look at the Speaker as a legislator, ex-State Rep. John Anthony’s firing from the DOC following a Christmas party scandal, more “Rogue One” feedback, and more.