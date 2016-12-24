× Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures 12-23-16

In for Bill and Wendy, Jane and Pete are stuffed with Christmas spirit! It’s a guest filled winter spectacular, starting with a conversation with Cardinal Blase Cupich. He talks about his elevation to the title of Cardinal, midnight mass and his trip to the Vatican. Plus, there’s advice on last minute shopping with Erica Strama, career coaching and spiritual advice from Gina Marotta, easy holiday deserts with Chef Mark Sparacino and the beautiful voices of the Holiday Harmony Strolling Carolers.

It really is the most wonderful time of the year with Pete and Jane!