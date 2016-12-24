× Watch Chicago Holiday Classics: ‘The Three Little Dwarfs, Hardrock, Coco & Joe’, ‘Suzy Snowflake,’ ‘Frosty the Snowman’

Chicago Holiday Classic: ‘The Three Little Dwarfs, Hardrock, Coco & Joe’

On December 18, 1956, WGN-TV's "Garfield Goose and Friends" introduced Chicago area children to Santa Claus' three favorite elves, Hardrock, Coco and Joe. At two-feet-high, Hardrock drove Santa's sleigh while Coco navigated and Joe tagged along for fun. To create the animated short or "song cartoonette", Hill & Range Songs hired Centaur Productions. The company was established in the early 1950s by Wah Ming Chang, a sculptor in Walt Disney's Effects and Model Department who created the model of Pinocchio; and George Pal, a producer and Academy Award nominee. The shorts were produced in black-and-white using stop-motion animation, a cinematic process that brings figures or puppets to life by minutely reposing and photographing them frame-by-frame, resulting as fluid movement on screen.

Chicago Holiday Classic: ‘Suzy Snowflake’

Suzy Snowflake "tap, tap, tappin'" on every windowpane, seen on "Garfield Goose and Friends." Like "Hardrock, Coco and Joe", Suzy too was brought to life by the stop-motion animators of Centaur Productions. Norma Zimmer was Suzy's voice and the song was sung by The Norman Luboff Choir, a premier studio group who recorded with well-known artists, such as Frank Sinatra and Harry Belafonte.

