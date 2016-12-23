This woman is going to live in Downtown’s underground Pedway for a week

Posted 1:24 PM, December 23, 2016, by and , Updated at 01:16PM, December 23, 2016
Tour guide Margaret Hicks will live in the Pedway for a week in January. (Provided photo via DNAinfo)

Tour guide Margaret Hicks will live in the Pedway for a week in January. (Provided photo via DNAinfo)

DOWNTOWN — Margaret Hicks has given tours of the Pedway for years, but soon she’ll call the Loop’s underground labyrinth something else: home.

Hicks, a local tour guide and Ravenswood resident, will leave her life on the North Side early next year for a life underground, spending a week camped out in the Pedway.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

Hicks’ aim is simple: to show that the Pedway, the 5-mile system of tunnels underneath some of Downtown’s biggest office buildings, is a place where you can stay — and play — instead of just pass through.

Click to listen:

Related stories