This woman is going to live in Downtown’s underground Pedway for a week

DOWNTOWN — Margaret Hicks has given tours of the Pedway for years, but soon she’ll call the Loop’s underground labyrinth something else: home.

Hicks, a local tour guide and Ravenswood resident, will leave her life on the North Side early next year for a life underground, spending a week camped out in the Pedway.

Hicks’ aim is simple: to show that the Pedway, the 5-mile system of tunnels underneath some of Downtown’s biggest office buildings, is a place where you can stay — and play — instead of just pass through.