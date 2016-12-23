× The Opening Bell Full Show 12-23-2016: Stocks in your stocking and CEO of Inspiration Corporation

Regular contributor Paul Nolte from Kingsview Asset Management joined Dave Plier on the air to talk about this week’s earnings and what they might tell us about returns in the coming year. They also talked about what it will mean for the DOW to hit 20,000…according to Paul, it doesn’t mean “too much,” apart from being a nice milestone to hit. Then, Paul recommended gifting stocks instead of cash this holiday season. Shannon Stewart, Executive Director and CEO of Inspiration Corporation stopped by the studio to tell Dave about her mission at the organization: to provide a wide array of resources and programs to the homeless population of Chicago and lead them down a path of self-sufficiency.