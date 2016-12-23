× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/23/16): An early Christmas gift from Pat Brady, why President-elect Trump needs a “Black Swan Team,” and a very Kasso Christmas

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 45 (12/23/16): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by prosecutor, consultant at Next Generation Public Affairs, and former head of the IL GOP Pat Brady to talk about a challenger in the land of Madiganistan, Christmas miracles in Illinois, and the best way to spread good cheer. Also, Tevi Troy, CEO of the American Health Policy Institute and author of Shall We Wake The President? Two Centuries of Disaster Management From The Oval Office joins John to talk about why history warns President-elect Trump’s transition team to be wise about how it prepares for early term disasters. Plus, Kasso presents his annual Christmas message.

