× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.23.16: Secret Santa 2017

We celebrated Abigail Grace’s 1st birthday today on the Steve Cochran Show. She killed it of course. Sebastian the Crab from the Paramount Theater in Aurora was in studio to sing ‘Under the Sea’ and they were amazing. Dean Richards talked a little entertainment and Dan Hampton is still confused by the Bears. Brian Campbell was in a great mood today and is excited for Christmas with his little girls. Have a Merry Christmas everybody and have a Happy New Year!