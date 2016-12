× Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez Full Show 12/22/16

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez, Patti talks with WGN’s Adam Hoge about the incredible story of his son James and his experiences over the past two years. Then, positivity expert Dr. Daphne Scott gives her tips on how to survive the holidays and how to make 2017 your best year ever. Plus, Thursday night regulars Senator Dan Kotowski and Scott Stantis, Esmerelda Leon and Jon Hansen.