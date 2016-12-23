× Johnny Jet’s Travel Tips For The Holidays

Travel expert Johnny Jet joins Matt Bubala to discuss holiday travel and the advice to get TSA Pre-Check and Global Entry to expedite travel. They also talk about doctors on planes in the wake of Star Wars star Carrie Fisher’s “massive” heart attack on-board a flight.

They also talk about the recent changes in airline travel, and how different companies are cutting costs and charging customers more to fly and check bags.

For more travel tips, visit johnnyjet.com.