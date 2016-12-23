Holiday travel at O’Hare

More than 210,000 people are expected to pass through O'Hare Airport today, the busiest travel day of the end-of-year holidays.  While security lines have been long, there have been no major issues during the morning rush at the airport, and no major delays or cancellations to report across the country. Over the holiday season more than four and a half million people are expected to go through Chicago airports.