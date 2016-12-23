× Esmeralda Leon and Jon Hansen: Thom Britton’s Freak Show & Tell

Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon (in for Nick Digilio) welcome Thom Britton, creator of Freak Show & Tell, where he explains the science behind famous sideshow acts after performing them.

The show runs every Thursday through January at the Crowd Theater. Visit Freakshowtell.com for more information.

During the conversation, you’ll hear them reference the video series Esmeralda, Producer Dan and Thom filmed… to see the fire eating episode, click here and to see the bed of nails episode, click here.