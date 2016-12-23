× Esmeralda Leon and Jon Hansen 12.23.16: Freak Show & Tell, Bad Christmas Gifts and Nick D’s Regular Features

Jon Hansen and Esmeralda Leon (in for Nick Digilio) kick off the first hour talking with Thom Britton, creator of Freak Show & Tell. Running every Thursday through January at the Crowd Theater, it explains the science behind famous sideshow acts.

In hour two, Jon, Esmeralda and listeners talk about the worst Christmas gifts they received before transitioning into some of Nick D’s regular features: You Big Dummy and Straight Outta Context.

Hour three features the end of Straight Outta Context, Fly Jamz Friday and Jon & Producer Dan geeking out over their love of The West Wing.