Elton Jim in full holiday spirit or as he calls it now "Holiday Feel"(David Miranda) × A new Xmas Tradition (A Progressive Nativity Block Party) Elton Jim in full holiday spirit or as he calls it now "Holiday Feel"(David Miranda) Elton Jim has a new air freshener & candle scent that changed his life. Also, by popular demand ‘The Twelve Days of Xmas’ LIVE! http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3257084/3257084_2016-12-23-180724.64kmono.mp3 Related stories “Elton Jim” Turano satisfies his Santa obsession and rants about Christmas card photos and who isn’t in them! The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 12-16-16 “Elton Jim” Turano lights up about his early holiday decorating, explains how to “correctly” display a nativity scene, and reviews some of the best and worst national anthem performances