× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/22/16 | Chicago’s Real Estate Market Booms, Airport Luxury Dining Options & How To Organize Your Finances Before The New Year

It’s time for the Wintrust Business Lunch with Steve Bertrand! On today’s show Steve welcomes: Dennis Rodkin (Crain’s Chicago Business), Mark Rosenbaum (Northern Illinois University) and Nancy Doyle (Author & Founder of The Doyle Group).

Steve begins the show talking with Dennis Rodkin about the strong real estate numbers we are currently seeing in the Chicago housing market. They also talk about Frank Lloyd Wright’s Winslow house in River Forest that recently sold for $1.375 million and talk about a developer that is building fully accessible properties on the north side.

Mark Rosenbaum, Professor of Retail Marketing at Northern Illinois University, joins Steve to discuss how many airports, including Chicago O’Hare International Airport, are improving their customer experience with the building of new high end dining options and retail spaces.

Steve closes the show talking with Nancy Doyle, Founder of The Doyle Group & author of Manage Your Financial Life. They discuss how you can better organize household financial information before the New Year.

