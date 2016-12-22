What You Need to Know about Lung Disease

Did you know
• More than 32 Million Americans suffer from CHRONIC LUNG DISEASE
• That’s more than 10% of the U.S. Population
• In 2015, it was estimated that 11.4 million adults had COPD and 24.6 Million Americans have asthma, including 6.2 million children
Did you know
• Lung Cancer is the #1 Cancer Killer of Women
• It is estimated that lung cancer will represent more than 1 in 4 Female Cancer deaths in 2016
• Women are 81% more likely to die from Lung Cancer than Breast Cancer
Did you know
• By donating a vehicle to the American Lung Association, YOU can help save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease.
• $40 helps one person quit smoking with online support
• $110 supports one day of research to find a cure for COPD
• $495 sends one child to asthma camp
Isn’t it time to put that old car to some good use?
• Your Old Car Gives New Hope
• Donate Now