What You Need to Know about Lung Disease

Posted 1:08 PM, December 22, 2016, by , Updated at 01:06PM, December 22, 2016

Did you know
•    More than 32 Million Americans suffer from CHRONIC LUNG DISEASE
•    That’s more than 10% of the U.S. Population
•    In 2015, it was estimated that 11.4 million adults had COPD and 24.6 Million Americans have asthma, including 6.2 million children

Did you know
•    Lung Cancer is the #1 Cancer Killer of Women
•    It is estimated that lung cancer will represent more than 1 in 4 Female Cancer deaths in 2016
•    Women are 81% more likely to die from Lung Cancer than Breast Cancer

Did you know
•    By donating a vehicle to the American Lung Association, YOU can help save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease.
•    $40 helps one person quit smoking with online support
•    $110 supports one day of research to find a cure for COPD
•    $495 sends one child to asthma camp

Isn’t it time to put that old car to some good use?
•    Your Old Car Gives New Hope
•    Donate Now

