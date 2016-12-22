Waukegan police investigating four armed robberies in four hours

Waukegan police are investigating four armed robberies in four hours. Police say the robberies took place last night into early this morning. Victims include a pizza delivery driver, a gas station cashier, a pedestrian and a motel clerk. Two of them were attacked but suffered minor injuries. It’s not clear at this point if the incidents are related. This isn’t the first time this happened. There were a string of robberies in the area over the summer.

Photos of the suspect are below. If anyone has information regarding this robbery, they are asked to call the Waukegan Police Department’s “Tip-Line” at 847-360-9001.