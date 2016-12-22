Video: Freak Show and Tell: Laying on a bed of nails

The Nick Digilio Show’s Dan Sugrue  and Esmerelda Leon assist Thom Britton as he performs science that you will see at his show Freak Show and Tell.  He is performing every Thursday through the end of the January at The Crowd Theatre 3935 N. Broadway, Chicago.