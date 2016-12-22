Univision Continues To Blossom In Chicago

Posted 8:08 AM, December 22, 2016, by

Being part of the press/media can be a challenge. Being the News Director at Univision Chicago must mean that Teri Arvesu has one of the most trying jobs in the city. Scott and Teri sat down to talk about being part of one of the biggest Spanish broadcasting networks in the country, and how the shift in technology and demographic has made for a bright future.