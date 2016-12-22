× The Opening Bell 12-22-2016: Associated Bank Thought Leader Doug Myers and CFO from mCig

This morning on The Opening Bell, Dave Plier filled in for Steve Grzanich. He started things out with business headlines including the home sales report, FedEx’s big holiday boom and Nintendo’s download record. Then, Associated Bank’s Thought Leader of the week Doug Myers spoke to the importance of financial planning, which he predicts will be the number one wealth management trend of the new year. He emphasized that, as always, the earlier you get started on planning, the better. Finally, Mike Hawkins, CFO of mCig joined Dave on the air to talk about the financial side of the cannabis industry.